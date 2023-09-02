Tirupati: TTD to extend all support for Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in pilgrim city

Tirupati : TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday said that the TTD will extend all support for the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations and also Nimajjanam, mass immersion of idols to be held in the city. Speaking at a meeting conducted by the Municipal Corporation on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations here on Friday, Karunakar Reddy said the TTD through its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) will conduct devotional programmes at Vinayaka Sagar (tank) where the idols immersion take place and also as a gesture will provide Tiruchanur Padmavathi Ammavari Kumkuma and Kankanams to all the participants who take part in mass immersion of idols in the tank.

He wanted the other departments including Police, TUDA, Revenue, SPDCL as well as the Tirupati Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee (TVMC), which is spearing heading the Chavithi celebration and mass immersion of idols for over a decade, to coordinate with municipal corporation for the smooth and successful conduct of the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations and immersion of idols.

However, the TTD chairman urged the TVMC members to conduct the Nimajjanam on the day other than September 22, keeping in view the Garuda Seva in Tirumala which is be held as part of the annual Brahmotsavams this year, for the convenience of multitude of pilgrims coming from various places in the country to participate in the major event Garudotsavam.

TVMC convener Samanchi Srinivasa thanked the TTD chairman for the Devasthanams gesture to the Vinayaka devotees and urged the TUDA to make arrangements in the tanks at Daminidu, Chenaygunta and other places on the city outskirts for the immersion of idols, to avoid congestion at Vinayak Sagar, the only place where the idols are being immersed in the city. He stressed on the ‘pandals organisers’ to celebrate the festival in a peaceful, orderly and spiritual manner without causing any inconvenience to people in their area and cooperate with the authorities for the successful Chavithi celebrations.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy, TTD SE Sathyanarayana, ASP Kulasekhar, various department officials, Vinayaka Nimajjanam Committee members Srinivas, R C Munikrishna, Mangati Gopal Reddy, Gundala Gopinath and others present.