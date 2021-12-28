Tirupati: Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar assures to sanction Rs 13,100 cr for discoms

Tirupati: Union Minister of State for Power and Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar assured to sanction Rs 13,100 crore funds to the power distribution companies in the state.

Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) H Harinatha Rao met the Union Minister in Tirumala, who was here for darshan on Monday and explained him the Discoms requirement for improving quality power supply to the consumers. The CMD revealed to the Union Minister that the proposals were already made to sanction funds for the power distribution companies in the state and the proposals included Rs 13,100 crore for increasing power distribution capacity, Rs 5,140 crore to set up special feeders to supply electricity for agriculture purpose, Rs 1, 365 crore for the works to provide underground electricity lines.

He also requested the Minister to take steps to sanction loans smoothly from REC and PFC. The CMD thanked the Minister for sanctioning funds regarding various Central government schemes implemented by the power distribution companies in the state.

After carefully listening to CMDs requests, the Union Minister assured for extending his cooperation for the development of power distribution companies in the state.