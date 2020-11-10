Tirupati: UTF to raise pitch for PRC, other dues

Tirupati: The United Teachers Federation (UTF) has decided to stage protests against the state government for ignoring the demands of teachers, employees and pensioners.

Its state president and general secretary Shaik Sabjee and P Babu Reddy gave a call to organise demonstrations at all mandal headquarters and towns on Wednesday.

As a prelude, the members of UTF attended duties wearing black badges and geared up for the next day's demonstrations. They have decided to take up a post card campaign to take their demands to the notice of the Chief Minister from Tuesday to Saturday.

They have been demanding immediate disbursement of all arrears to teachers, employees and pensioners. Recalling the assurances given by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his election campaign that soon after coming to power all DAs and PRC (Pay Revision Commission) will be implemented in due course without any delay and contributory pension scheme (CPS) will be abolished, the UTF leaders maintained that the government ignored all these.

Without taking any decisions on PRC and CPS, the state government has been trying to stop payment of DA instalments citing the Central government's decision, which is highly deplorable. Speaking to The Hans India, president of UTF Chittoor district unit K Muthyala Reddy said that they were condemning the government's attitude towards the employees and teachers and want to intensify the protests in a phased manner.

He said that their main demands include the withdrawal of orders to stop payment of Dearness Allowance and immediate payment of pending half salaries for the months of March and April. They are asking the government to take steps for the implementation of new PRC and disbursement of all pending bills at the finance department like PF loans, PF closures, pensionary benefits of teachers, medical reimbursement etc.,

He, along with the school headmaster M Damodaram, UTF district secretary D Ramachandraiah, FAPTO Tirupati division chairman P Rukmangada, teachers Venkataramana, Hema Sekhar, Meenakshi, Vasu and others held protest wearing black badges at Kuppambadur ZP High School in Ramachandrapuram mandal on Tuesday.