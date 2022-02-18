Tirupati: Vinayaka Sagar dons dazzling look with LED illumination

Tirupati: Massive development of Vinayaka Sagar, a water body where immersion of Vinayaka idols immersed in the city, is nearing completion. The 2.4 km tank bund glittered with the LED illumination works were completed last evening turning the tank area beautiful, much to the elation of locals.

Thanks to the Smart City project, Rs 20 crore project was taken up in June 2020 for the development of tank on the lines of Hussain Sagar of Hyderabad but was delayed for various reasons including fund crunch and Covid pandemic.

Municipal Engineer B Chandrasekhar speaking to The Hans India said that the Vinayaka Sagar development project proposed in two phases, Rs 11 crore in first phase and Rs 9 crore in second phase, under which 3km long walking track, cycling track, greenery with railings, gym and children play area with equipment are coming up.

Soon the once desolated stinking tank area turned into a most soughtafter destination for the families in the pilgrim city to spend quality time amidst lush green environment, giving them the much-needed break from the busy routine life, he averred.

The pilgrim city, once a crowded concrete jungle, is turning for better with parks including Prakasam Park, Jagajeevanram Park and many developed in various localities and Vinayak Sagar will be one more scenic spot in the city. A resident said the new facility Vinayak Sagar will be a boon as it has a wide range of facilities suitable for all including aged, youth, children and women to relax and refresh themselves.