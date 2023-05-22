Tirupati: Work hard to realise goals, students told

Tirupati: The concluding ceremony of the 20-day ‘Samskara Shibiram’ organised by Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama from May 2 to 21 was held on Sunday in a traditional manner. The proceedings commenced with Sri Ramakrishna puja, Vedic chanting and ‘Pada puja’ to parents by students. It was followed by a meeting which was presided by the Ashrama secretary Swami Sukritananda.

Addressing the students and parents, he said that in the Samskara Shibiram yoga, meditation, Vedic chanting, drawing, keertanas and personality development classes were organised to inculcate good habits in the children. Swami Vivekananda advocated, ‘Arise, Awake, and stop not till the goal is reached’ and each student should work hard till they reach their goal. He asked the students to respect parents, elders and do social service to the society.

Chief guest and Principal of SV Ayurvedic College Dr P Muralikrishna said that education should not only be for money earning, but it should be useful to the society. Children are like raw clay and the parents should mould them in a proper way so that they should be useful to the society.

Guest speaker Dr N Narasimharacharya of TTD told that Guru should practice what he teaches to the students before teaching them. Parents should be role models to their children and they should inculcate good manners and samskara among them.

Prizes were distributed to the students, who won in various competitions. K Mahathi won the first prize in Yoga while Hima Rashmi bagged the first place in music, elocution and Geetha chanting. RTK Varunika Sri stood first in drawing competitions. Dr Leela, Ashrama assistant secretary Swami Vishwarajananda, Dr GS Prasad, Jayarama Prasad, Naga Prasad, Srihari Rao and other devotees participated.