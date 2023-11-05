  • Menu
Tripura Governor arrives at Tirumala

Tripura Governor arrives at Tirumala
City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy made a courtesy call on Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy who arrived at Tirumala on Saturday.

Tirumala: City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy made a courtesy call on Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy who arrived at Tirumala on Saturday.

The TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy and the veteran BJP leader Indrasena Reddy who recently took charge as Tripura Governor shared their jail experience during the Emergency period. The two leaders who were imprisoned during the Emergency were in Musheerabad Central jail till the emergency period was over. Earlier, a group of local BJP leaders including G Bhanu Prrakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar, Dr D Srihari Rao, Dr Naresh Babu,

Gundala Gopinath and others called on Indrasena Reddy after he arrived in Tirupati.

