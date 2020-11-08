TTD begins gold plating of Varaha Swamy temple 

Tirumala: TTD has taken up gold plating work on Sri Varaha Swamy temple at Tirumala hill shrine at a cost of Rs 14 crore. As per Tirumala mythology, devotees should visit first Varaha Swamy temple before going to Lord Venkateswara's darshan. This practice has been going on for many centuries. Varaha Swamy has a prominent place in the history of Tirumala. In view of this, TTD has decided to develop this temple too. After many years, the TTD has come forward to give a facelift to the Vimana Gopuram of Varaha Swamy temple and the board sanctioned Rs 14 crore. Its engineering wing has started gold plating works on the top of Garbhagudi (sanctum sanctorum) with 42 kg gold and 1,800 kg copper deploying specially skilled artisans.

The darshan has been stopped since the start of work two days ago. The works are likely to continue for six more month.

As per the temple customs, priests stopped the day to day rituals to the deity Varaha Swamy and are performing kainkaryams to replicas of the main deity. It may be noted that the TTD stopped the darshan to devotees following the Covid-19 regulations in March this year.

In case of Varaha Swamy temple, there will be no darshan for six more months or until gold plating is completed.