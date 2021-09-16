TTD Board sets record with 52 special invitees

Tirupati: For the first time in the history of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), 52 persons were appointed as special invitees for its trust board against seven only in the board constituted in 2019.

The state government late on Wednesday night issued orders (GO RT 568 and GO RT No569-15-09-2021) appointing 52 members as special invitees of TTD

In the first GO, Tirupati city MLA B Karunakar Reddy and AP Brahmin Corporation chairman Sudhakar were appointed as special invitees and through the second GO, 50 more were nominated as special invitees of TTD trust board, much to the surprise of all as it was probably for the first time not only in TTD but also in any temple trust board in the country.

A glance at the long list of the special invitees reveal that many of those who tried their best for the nominated posts in the corporations or temple trust boards in vain were able to find place in TTD trust board as special invitees.

Satyavedu YSRCP leader Birendra Varma who was appointed as Srikalahasti temple trust but not assumed office due to stiff opposition from local leaders was appointed as special invitee for TTD and similarly Mahasamduram Dayasagar Reddy was also accommodated in TTD after one of his family member failed to get Kanipakam temple chairman post.

Many of those who were members in the previous board (2019) were now content with the post of special invitees this time like AIADMK leader Kumaraguru from Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, the representation of women in the trust board, including special invitees, was much lower this time with only two in the trust board and two more as special invitees out of the total 81.

Notably, the representation of those from other states was much more this time with many appointed as special invitees while five from Tamil Nadu, including two as board members and three as special invitees, were appointed. Among them are DMK Vellore MLA Nandamumar, India Cements' Srinivasan (board members) and prominent trade union leader (railway) Kannaia as special invitees.

It may be noted here that the government appointed YSRCP senior leader Y V Subba Reddy as TTD chairman on August 11. In continuation, three GOs were issued for the appointment of 28 trust board members, including four ex-officio (principal secretary, revenue (endowments), commissioner endowments, TTD executive officer (member, secretary of the board) and TUDA chairman taking the number of the trust board members, including the chairman to 29. This apart, 52 were appointed as special invitees of the trust board.