Live
- Udupi kidnap & rape case: BJP brings up 'Love Jihad', urges govt to initiate strict action
- Minister Khadse reaches Nepal to meet survivors of bus mishap, oversee ops
- Poor sleep may lead to weight gain and cholesterol problems: Study
- Researchers develop new portable tool to revolutionise ear health
- ECI sets up 24 polling stations for Kashmiri migrants to vote in J&K assembly polls
- India has largest green railway network with 95 pc track electrification: Top official
- M3M posts 37 pc jump in Q1 sales as housing demand firms up
- Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre demolished; actor reacts
- Credai South Con-2024 Kicks Off in Krishna District with Focus on Construction Development
- Indian space sector contributed $60 bn to GDP, generated 4.7 million jobs
Just In
TTD cautions devotees not to approach touts for tickets
- Warns of stringent action against middlemen
- Case filed against a Tamil Nadu cybercafe operator who cheated devotees with fake tickets collecting huge sum of money
Tirumala: TTD has once again appealed to the devotees only to use the official website, https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in with their Aadhaar card for booking online Darshan and other services and urged them not to trust the middlemen for Darshan and Seva tickets.
It may be mentioned here that four devotees from Tamil Nadu entered the Vaikuntam with alleged fake tickets for Srivari Kalyanotsavam on Thursday and were identified and enquired by TTD vigilance officials.
Investigations revealed that they procured the fake tickets from a cybercafe at Tirupattur in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. The cybercafé operator Annadurai booked the tickets charging huge amounts by altering last two numbers in the passport. TTD vigilance officials have filed a complaint with the police against the concerned person.
The present administration of TTD is keen on detecting the fake websites and identifying middlemen who have been involved in cheating devotees. There are complaints that some brokers are collecting huge sums from gullible devotees assuming them to book darshan tickets. It is a regular practice by the TTD vigilance to recheck all the tickets ahead of allowing devotees for darshan. If the tickets are identified as fake, the devotees will be put to hardships.
In this context, TTD has once again reiterated and warned that stringent action will be taken against those brokers involved in cheating pilgrims with fake darshan and Arjita Seva tickets. At the same time also cautioned devotees only to book darshan and seva tickets on TTD official website.