TTD cautions devotees not to approach touts for tickets

Tirumala: TTD has once again appealed to the devotees only to use the official website, https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in with their Aadhaar card for booking online Darshan and other services and urged them not to trust the middlemen for Darshan and Seva tickets.

It may be mentioned here that four devotees from Tamil Nadu entered the Vaikuntam with alleged fake tickets for Srivari Kalyanotsavam on Thursday and were identified and enquired by TTD vigilance officials.

Investigations revealed that they procured the fake tickets from a cybercafe at Tirupattur in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. The cybercafé operator Annadurai booked the tickets charging huge amounts by altering last two numbers in the passport. TTD vigilance officials have filed a complaint with the police against the concerned person.

The present administration of TTD is keen on detecting the fake websites and identifying middlemen who have been involved in cheating devotees. There are complaints that some brokers are collecting huge sums from gullible devotees assuming them to book darshan tickets. It is a regular practice by the TTD vigilance to recheck all the tickets ahead of allowing devotees for darshan. If the tickets are identified as fake, the devotees will be put to hardships.

In this context, TTD has once again reiterated and warned that stringent action will be taken against those brokers involved in cheating pilgrims with fake darshan and Arjita Seva tickets. At the same time also cautioned devotees only to book darshan and seva tickets on TTD official website.