TTD Chairman inspects darshan queue lines

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu conducted surprise inspection of darshan queue lines at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Initially, he checked the Slotted Sarva Darshan queue lines at ATGH and reached Narayanagiri sheds.

Later, he inspected the footpath hall (Divya Darshan) and received feedback from devotees on the services provided by TTD at the Rs 300 special entrance darshan queue line.





On the occasion, some devotees expressed happiness that the laddus are now tastier and the quality of Annaprasadam has also improved. While some other devotees sought the Chairman to make arrangements to have more quick darshan for Rs 300 ticket holders.

The Chairman said that a review will be conducted with the officials on issues such as queue lines and darshan time and appropriate arrangements will be made.

TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, VQC AVSO Viswanath and other officials participated in this programme.