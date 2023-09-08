TTD chairman Participates in Varuna Yagam, says itnis conducted for abundant rains

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has announced that the Varuna Yagam is being conducted in order to bring abundant rainfall. The previous Varuna Yagam held in Tirumala last month resulted in rainfall.

As part of the Satha Kundantima Mahashanthi Varunayagam in Srinivasa Mangapuram, an Acharya Rutvik varanam was performed on Friday morning. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, along with EO Dharma Reddy and TTD officials, participated in the program.

During the event, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy stated that the seed offering for the Varuna Yaga will take place in the evening. He mentioned that the Varuna Yaga held in Tirumala last month had successfully caused rainfall.

The Varuna Yaga is being conducted based on the prediction of the Meteorological Department, which forecasts lower rainfall in the next two years.