TTD Chairman recalls services of Sadhu Subrahmanya Shastry

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy on Sunday described Sadhu Subrahmanya Shastry as a great man, who translated the inscriptions of Tirumala Srivari Temple and spread the history and glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the world through his impeccable works.

He said Shastry will remain immortal as long as the temple of Srivaru exists.

Speaking on the 42nd death anniversary of versatile person at Annamacharya Kalamandiram here, the TTD Chairman said that Shastry unearthed and solved more than 1,000 inscriptions encrypted on the walls of Tirumala temple while serving as a small-level employee in TTD.

Out of the 32,000 Sankeertans written by saint poet Annamacharya, only 12,000 Sankeertans are available and Shastry resolved most of them and presented to the society, he stated.

The Chairman also said that he was fortunate to come to contact with such a great man during his school days itself. Bhumana also called upon the students to learn about the lives of such a great people and their efforts.

Acharya Rama Suryanarayana and Acharya Krishna Reddy delivered lectures on Sri Shastry's contributions on the occasion.

Earlier, the Bhumana and others paid floral tributes at the statue of Shastry in front of SVETA building.

TTD Chairman also unveiled the statue of Gauri Peddi Ramasubba Sharma installed on the premises of SV Oriental College commemorating the 101st birth anniversary of the legendary personality.

JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi, Sadhu Subrahmanya Shastry daughter Girija, grandson and judge Murty, SVETA Director Prasanthi, Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sharma were also present.