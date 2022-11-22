TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy reviews progress of development works

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy directed officials to complete development works of the feed mixing plant and ghee-making unit coming up at SV Gosamrakshana Sala and also installation of the second unit for agarbathi production by December end. Addressing a review meeting at TTD Administrative Building on Tuesday evening, the TTD EO instructed Gosala officials to strive and enhance the milk production capacity to 2,500 litres per day.

Among others, he asked officials to speed up museum development works taken up with the co-operation of the Tata Group and shift the scrap lying in TTD local temples to DPW stores.

The TTD EO also reviewed the pending issues of the legal department, Forest, Transport, Dy EO (General), Estates, Vedic University and SVETA etc. TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SVBC Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer i Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Chief Auditing Officer Sesha Shailendra and others were present.