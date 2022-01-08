TTD EO inspects gardens & second ghat road repair works

Tirumala: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy along with Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti inspected the gardens including on roadside, traffic islands and other places in Tirumala on Friday. During his inspection at the garden which is under development near the Bata Gangamma Gudi area adjacent to Srivari Seva Sadan in a

sprawling 7-acre area, the EO planted Mirabel rose (a type of red rose which is extensively used for preparing garlands) plant. He also went through the roses, jasmine, Ixora, lilies, paneer leaves and chrysanthemum plantations being developed in this area by Sri City. TTD Greenery Project In-charge Madhu Reddy explained to EO that in the next couple of months, they would be able to grow 100-150 kg flowers for the use of the daily worship of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and also informed that they were growing turmeric also required for daily Kainkaryams (temple rituals).

The EO also inspected the polyhouse, seating arrangements coming up in the spacious green cover. Later he also inspected the greenery developed at Filter House, SMC, and GMC circles. Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, VGO Sri Bali Reddy and others

were also present. Later, the EO along with Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy inspected the ongoing repair works in the second ghat road on Friday afternoon.

CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Engineering officials were also present. It may be noted here that the second ghat road was severely damaged at several places after landslides displacing huge boulders falling on the road during the heavy rains that lashed Tirupati and Tirumala in November last year.