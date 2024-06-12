Use technology to enhance performance: SP Harshavardhan Raju

Tirupati: District SP Harshavardhan Raju urged technical staff of the department to hone up skills for resolving crimes to enhance police performance. He directed them to constantly upgrade technology by using speedy detection of the cases for the relief of common man, at a meeting held with control room officers, IT core officials, cyber wing staff of the department here on Tuesday.

The SP particularly wanted cyber wing personnel to act fast within the golden hour (24 hours) after receiving complaints on any cyber fraud, so that they could recover the amount taken away by cyber criminals and return it the victims.

Those working in IT core section should remain available to the staff of the CCTNS operators of police stations concerned to solve any technical problem without any delay to prevent any adverse impact on effective service.

SP Raju lauded ‘Mobile Hunt’ services in recovery of lost mobile phones and wanted the department to upgrade technical appliances for further improvement of mobile hunt for speedy recovery of stolen mobile phones. He stressed on cybercrime police to be more friendly with those coming to file complaints on cyber frauds. ASP Venkatrao, DSP Venkatadri, SIs Srinivasulu and Amarnath Reddy were present.