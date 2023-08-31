Vinayaka Sagar tank will be inaugurated on Sept 7: Bhumana

Tirupati: The Vinayaka Sagar (tank), which was developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project, will be inaugurated on September 7, according to City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

The TTD Chairman along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and other officials on Wednesday inspected the tank spread over 59 acres in Akkarampalli area in the city.

The Vinayaka Sagar development project was taken up in two phases in which Rs 11 crore allocated for first phase and Rs 9 crore for second phase of works.

The works include a 3-km walking track, cycling track, greenery with railings, a gym, and a children’s playground with equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman said all the development and beautification works which are going on in full swing, will be completed in a week and the tank will be inaugurated ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations for immersion of idols in the tank waters.

The tank, which was earlier called Lingalamma Cheruvu, was renamed as Vinayaka Sagar, he said and thanked the Smart City Project officials and the corporation for able to develop the tank, which was once a stinking waterbody, where all sorts of waste dumped in it and blossomed into a beautiful tank brimming with purified water.

A sewage water treatment plant was also set up for treatment of 5MLD (million litres daily) water, he informed.

The MLA lauded the corporation officials for developing the tank area into an attractive location with various facilities providing much needed relief to the city people.

Mayor Sirisha said Vinayaka Sagar was going to be a new attraction for Tirumala visitors also and added that steps are being taken in the construction of Vinayaka Sagar to protect the local biodiversity.

Corporator Anil Kumar, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Municipal Engineer Chandrashekhar, Divisional Engineer Vijay Kumar, Balaji, Ramesh Reddy and Venkateswarlu were present.