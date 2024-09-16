Live
Visvesvaraya’s contributions recalled on Engineers Day
Tirupati: The National Service Scheme (NSS) and the School of Engineering and Technology at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) jointly organised Engineer's Day 2024, paying tribute to the legendary engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
Prof KL Narayana, former Principal of SV University College of Engineering, P Gopala Reddy, former CMD of APSPDCL, M Devendranath Reddy, former SE in APSPDCL among others attended the event as guests.
The speakers recalled the contributions of Visvesvaraya and said that he is an inspiration to engineers nationwide. The esteemed guests spoke about the relevance of Engineer’s Day, highlighting Sir Visvesvaraya’s contributions and encouraging students to follow in his footsteps. The speakers also stressed the importance of environmental consciousness, urging students to reduce plastic use and adhere to the ban on single-use plastics.
Professors VC Veera Reddy and P Satyanarayana, along with NSS programme officers V Jyotsna Kalpana, M Pallavi, and R Divya and others took part.