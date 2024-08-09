VMC gearing up to organise Ganesh festival

Tirupati: Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee (VMC) is gearing up for conducting Vinayaka Chaturthi on a grand scale in Tirupati.

Committee members led by its convener Samanchi Srinivas, held a meeting with city MLA Arani Srinivasulu and other officials over the arrangements for the celebrations and submitted a memorandum to the city MLA. Discussion was held on the peaceful conduct of the fete and also on the arrangements for the mass idols’ immersion, which will be held on September 11.

Speaking after the meeting, Samanchi Srinivas said the five-day event will be held from September 7 to 11. He said they are expecting more pandals this year and the committee will felicitate all the requirements including permission from police. Committee members Vooka Vijay Kumar, RC Muni Krishna, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Mangati Gopal Reddy, Varaprasad, Venugopal Naidu and Munuswamy were present.