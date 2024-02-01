Will Chevireddy’s public service ensure victory for his son?

Tirupati : YSRCP senior leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who has been winning from Chandragiri constituency since 2009 - first as Congress candidate in 2009 and as YSRCP nominee in 2014 and 2019, has fielded his son and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy as his political heir apparent to contest from Chandragiri.

Though Bhaskar Reddy, the three term MLA, has widened his support base and has been nourishing his constituency, it seems he is not prepared to take chance and sparing no efforts to ensure that his son wins in his debut attempt.

All the followers of Chevireddy were involved in mobilising support and doing a hectic campaign, well ahead of the elections. They have already completed first round of the campaign, covering all the six mandals in the constituency and is on the second leg of campaign.

Interestingly, the entire family members of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy were involved in the campaign, revealing that they were not ready to take any chance and is determined to win the seat for the fourth time in 2024 election.

Daily, Bhaskar Reddy's wife Lakshmi and candidate Mohit Reddy (TUDA chairman), second son Harshit Reddy and his maternal uncle Sudhakar Reddy will lead the campaign covering six mandals, including Chandragiri, Pakala, Chinnagottigallu, Yerravari Palam, Tirupati rural and Ramachandrapuram.

Mohit Reddy is also utilising official programmes to explain the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government and also developmental activities that took place in Chandragiri constituency in the last five years.

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s wife Lakshmi will visit select villages and interacts with women and narrates the government programmes. She also takes the opportunity to find out the problems in villages or that of individuals and take them to the notice of the officials concerned for solution. During his campaign, Bhaskar Reddy's second son Harshit Reddy, besides meeting people, focussing on youth. Party leaders said Mohit Reddy and Harshit Reddy will begin campaign in the morning itself and have their breakfast and lunch in the village where they meet the people. Bhaskar Reddy made it a practice to send greetings along with gifts every year to all the 1.46 lakh families in the constituency during festivals like Diwali and Sankranti, after he became MLA in 2009, which no other MLA is doing in the State, thereby creating an impression of being a caring leader. Besides, he is one of the few MLAs, who regularly visits constituency to meet people responding to their issues.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mohit Reddy said his father Bhaskar Reddy as TUDA chairman had taken up development works in all villages and also ensured basic improvement of facilities like roads and drinking water.

Particularly during corona pandemic, he provided food grains, vegetables, edible oil, medicines to all families in the six mandals, which people can never forget. ‘We are asking people to vote based on our performance and development in villages,’ Mohit said, expressing confidence that this time, which is the fourth time for YSRCP, he will win with a huge majority.

Ammulamma, a house wife of Brahmanapattu village, said that a group women told Chevireddy Bhaskar's spouse about a damaged road last week and the roads were repaired this week.