Work diligently to ensure victory of alliance candidates: Naidu

Tirupati: Work diligently to ensure the victory of Jana Sena and BJP candidates in both the Tirupati Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

It is imperative to thwart the YSRCP in Tirupati, and it is not difficult with the formidable opposition to their candidate among the people. Ensure that you will not get another phone call from me in this regard, cautioned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to his party leaders of Tirupati.

Following the Praja Galam public meeting in Srikalahasti on Saturday night, Naidu held an internal meeting with TDP Tirupati leaders to emphasise the significance of the upcoming elections. In light of recent discontent among certain leaders in Tirupati, it was evident that Naidu addressed them sternly.

Reflecting on the 2019 Assembly elections, he reminded them of how the party relinquished a winnable seat at the last moment. He also underscored their lacklustre efforts during municipal elections and the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, highlighting their failure to mount a serious challenge.

He expressed his dismay at conceding a winnable seat, especially in a region where the party boasts a strong support base, to an alliance partner.

However, he explained that Jana Sena had stepped up to help safeguard the State from the incumbent government's mismanagement, even sacrificing the number of seats for the greater good. In honouring their request for Tirupati, Naidu emphasised the need for unity among party members to secure victory.

Addressing the leaders, Naidu reiterated that he would duly recognise the contributions of those who actively participate in the upcoming elections once the party assumes power. He urged them to set aside any reservations they may have regarding alliance candidates and wholeheartedly work towards their success. Notable party figures such as district president G Narasimha Yadav, former MLA M Sugunamma, V Vijay Kumar, JB Srinivas, RC Munikrishna, and others were present at the meeting.

Regarding the Srikalahasti constituency, Naidu reportedly instructed the party candidate, B Sudheer Reddy, to take initiative and engage with leaders from allied parties. Recognising the widespread discontentment with the ruling party candidate in the constituency, Naidu expressed confidence in TDP's ability to secure victory and urged Sudheer to play an active role in this endeavour and take all leaders including that of alliance parties together.

Considering the severe dissidence against the party nominee and sitting YSRCP MLA K Adimulam in Satyavedu, Naidu was learnt to have indicated plans for a resurvey in the constituency soon. Pending the completion of this re survey, he advised the leaders to await further instructions on this. Now, it has to be seen whether the candidate will be changed in the name of resurvey.