YSRCP should win all Assembly & LS seats in Tirupati: Vijayasai

Tirupati: YSRCP Regional Coordinator and MP V Vijayasai Reddy directed the party leaders to see that the party should win all seven Assembly seats and Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections. As part of his two-day tour to Tirupati, he held a meeting with party district leaders and also conducted Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, Tirupati and Gudur constituencies review meetings.

They discussed the party position in each constituency, party organisational issues, development and welfare activities being implemented by the state government.

The MP directed the party constituency leaders, coordinators and second and third level leaders on how to get ready for the elections. The focus of everyone should be on making YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister once again. If there are any differences of opinion, they should be kept aside and work for the party victory.

He said that in this government, welfare activities were implemented in a big way through which the income levels and living standards of people have improved a lot. The development is more visible in the state and the CM has been giving priority to all sections of people. The status of schools and hospitals were changed significantly and the changes introduced by the government are yielding results.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, party district president N Ramkumar Reddy, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLAs Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, V Varaprasad, MLCs M Muralidhar, P Chandrasekhar, Dr Cipai Subramanyam, deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and others attended the meeting.