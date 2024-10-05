YSRCP welcomes SC ruling over SIT

Tirupati: Former MLA and former TTD chairmanBhumana Karunakar Reddy welcomed Supreme Court order, appointing Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the issue of adulterated ghee supply to TTD.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Bhumana hailed the SC order to bring out the truth over the allegations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the adulteration of ghee, that is used in preparing Laddu prasadam. He said the YSRCP opposed the SIT set up by the State government as it will act according to the wish of CM Naidu and truth may not come out. But the Supreme Court appointed SIT investigation, monitored by CBI Director will do justice and will expose the ulterior motive behind the allegations.