`14,129 cr given to women in 4 years under Cheyutha: SERP CEO

Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Imtiaz Ahmed claimed that the State government has brought revolutionary changes to give impartial and effective governance to the public across the State, adding that all the decisions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have made all the sectors self-reliance and to be a financial cushion.





He held a review meeting at SERP office here on Friday and explained the schemes regarding SERP. The CEO informed that the State government has been providing a financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for each woman in four years, aged between 45 to 60 years. He said under Cheyutha scheme, the government disbursed Rs 4,500 crore to 24 lakh SC, ST, BC and Minority women in the first phase; Rs 4,679 crore in second phase to 24.95 lakh beneficiaries; and Rs 4,949.44 crore in third phase to 26.39 crore beneficiaries. The amount was credited into the beneficiaries' bank account by Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).





CEO Imtiaz said that so far, the government had spent Rs 14,129.11 crore over this scheme and another Rs 3,738.09 crore were also given to the women from Banks, Stree Nidhi and SHGs. Referring to YSR Aasara, the SERP CEO said that the government credited Rs 6,439 crore into the accounts of 78.76 lakh SHG members of 7.97 lakh Self Help Groups. The government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amul, Hindustan, ITC, Proctor and Gamble, Ajio, Reliance Grameen Vikas Kendra, Teenager, Mahindra and others multi-national companies to develop the women by showing ways to do businesses. As part of this, they signed an MoU with Heifer International to provide training and marketing facilities to the women here on Friday, he informed.