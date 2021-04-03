1.67L houses to be built in phase 1 in Krishna

Vijayawada: District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday said that under YSR Jagananna Colony scheme, around 1, 67, 500 houses will be built in Krishna district and the basement of these first phase colonies should be completed by April 15.

He reviewed the progress of the construction of Jagananna colonies with the officials of Housing Department, RWS, Public Health, and the engineers along with Joint Collector (Development) L Sivasankar at the camp office here on Friday.

The collector said that the State government released Rs 3,016 crore for the construction of houses in the district as part of Navaratnalu scheme.

He instructed the officials to coordinate with various departments to clear various issues like registration, mapping and geo-tagging and others. The RWS should make necessary arrangements to supply water to all these colonies. Since the environment is favourable for construction, the basements for these houses should be completed by April 15, he said and assured the officials that the government will supply cement, steel and sand for the construction. He said that if any beneficiary was not willing to start construction in the first phase, the site could be allotted to someone else. Housing district manager K Ramachandran, DEs and AEs of the four divisions, officials of RWS and Public Health were present.