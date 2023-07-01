2.8 lakh cancer patients treated under YSR Aarogyasri

Guntur: Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said that during the last four years, 8.26 lakh cancer patients were registered in the State, out of which 2.8 lakh patients were treated under YSR Aarogyasri scheme free of cost. The government had spent Rs 1,700 crore for providing treatment to cancer patients during the period.

She addressed the National Cancer Grid- AP Chapter annual meeting held at Natco Cancer Care at GGH in Guntur city on Friday. She said out of six, one person got cancer and added that change of lifestyle is also one of the reasons for increasing cancer cases. She said the government has taken steps to provide treatment to patients suffering from cancer. She underlined the need to go for cancer screening.

The Minister recalled that the State government has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre to render better medical treatment to patients suffering from cancer. She stressed the need to take preventive measures to check cancer.

Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust chief executive officer MN Harendra Prasad, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Medical and Health department Director Dr SLV Narasimha, Dr Umesh Mahanti Shetty of Dr Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati were present.