46-km new railway lines commissioned in AP, says SCR GM

Vijayawada: South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Malya said on Wednesday the SCR Zone has commissioned a total of 89 kms of new lines, 41 kms of doubling and 44 kms of Gauge Conversion works during this financial year. He said 46 kms of new lines and 11 kms of doubling are commissioned in Andhra Pradesh and 43 kms of new lines and 30 kms of doubling commissioned in Telangana and the remaining works were completed in Maharashtra state.



Malya conducted virtual press meet on Wednesday from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, SCR Headquarters to highlight the achievements of the Zone during the current financial year.

BB Singh, Additional General Manager, SCR was present in the press meet. Principal heads of the various departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Secunderabad and Hyderabad Division also participated in the virtual press meet.

The GM has informed that the SCR Zone has achieved third highest parcel loading across Indian Railways. The zone has transported 2.8 crore litres of milk through 587 milk tankers. It also operated 158 parcel special trains and transported around 39,000 tonnes of various commodities.

South India's First Kisan Rail Service between Anantapur and New Delhi on September 9, 2020 was run to provide transport facility for the agricultural produce of farmers. He further said the average speed of the freight trains enhanced from 24 kmph to 51 kmph. During the Covid pandemic period the loading of food grains has been doubled from 2 Million Tonnes to 4.3 Million Tonnes. He informed that after a brief slowdown in the initial months of the current financial year, the loading in the month of September 2020 has seen an upswing. Barring coal, loading in all other commodities including cement, food grains, fertilizers, POL, granite etc., recorded much higher in September 2020 as compared to September 2019. This has helped in total loading of September 2020 being more than the loading in September, 2019 till date.