Abusing govt employees is not correct: NGOs leader Bandi

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOA) former state president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said it is not correct to abuse and intimidate the government employees in the state after formation of the new government. He said the TDP and Jana Sena leaders and workers are threatening the government employees and requested Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take steps to check such activities in the state.

In an open letter to the CM, the former president of the APNGOs association leader cited some incidents in the state in recent days. He said Narsipatnam MLA Ch Ayyanna Patrudu abused the municipal officials openly in an offensive manner. He said such incidents may create panic among the government employees.

Srinivasa Rao said agriculture minister K Atchannaidu told the TDP workers that the government employees would do whatever the work wanted by the TDP functionaries. He further said the government employees would offer tea or coffee to the TDP functionaries if they go the government offices. He said the TDP minister has asked the party workers to told him if the employees would not heed them.

Srinivasa Rao citing the third incident said TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy openly abused the transport department officials before the media in Anantapur. Strongly condemning the language used by Prabhakar Reddy, he said such threatening and intimidating acts would create panic among the family members of the government employees.

The NGOs leader said the TDP workers forcibly entered the residence of electrical department DE Mannem Vijaya Bhaskara Rao in Machilipatnam and forced him to tender an apology for allegedly posting derogatory material against CM N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan earlier. He said the TDP workers can lodge complaint to the higher officials if the electrical DE did wrong but it is incorrect to assault him.

He made it clear that every employee in the state work as per the policies of the state government. Political parties should understand that the employees fulfil their duties as per the rules.