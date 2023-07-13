Andhra Pradesh: Case booked against Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada

A case has been registered against Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments against volunteers during the Eluru Varahi Yatra.

The Vijayawada Krishna Lanka Police acted on a complaint filed by Digamanti Suresh Babu of Ayodhya Nagar, who works in the Vijayawada 228 secretariat. The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pawan Kalyan had directly questioned the government regarding the volunteer system, expressing concerns about the data collected by volunteers and its potential misuse.

He raised questions about the purpose and intentions behind the volunteer system, suggesting that it may be a means of controlling the people. Pawan Kalyan also expressed apprehension about the sensitive information being handled by volunteers and the risks associated with it.