Andhra Pradesh: Young man ends life over debts incurred due to cricket betting on Vijayawada

The tragic incident was reported in Krishna district where a young man who lost money in cricket betting committed suicide due to severe stress due to huge debt. The incident took place in Vijayawada city. Going into details, Brahmaiah from Vijayawada worked in a fancy shop on Besant Road and got used to betting. However, he suffered a serious loss with cricket betting and went into debt.



Apart from losing five lakh rupees in betting in the shop, he also incurred another five lakh rupees in debt. With a total debt of ten lakh rupees, Brahmmaiah left for Hyderabad and later returned to Vijayawada under the pressure of debt. Brahmayya went to Kolanukonda under Tadepalli police station in Guntur district and drank a cool drink mixed with pesticide and poured petrol and set himself on fire.



The locals noticed this and informed the police who rushed Brahmaiah to the hospital. Brahmaiah succumbed to his injuries at the hospital with 80 percent burns pronounced dead. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating.