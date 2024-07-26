Anitha dares Jagan to give names of ‘victims’ of attacks

Vijayawada: Home minister V Anitha said that attacks on TDP cadres are being carried out even today by the YSRCP leaders while former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy staging protests in Delhi alleging ‘atrocities’ on YSRCP leaders only with an aim to tarnish the image of Andhra Pradesh. She dared Jagan Mohan Reddy to reveal the names of 36 persons, whom he alleged to have been killed by TDP leaders, in the ongoing Assembly session. She said the ultimate aim of Jagan is nothing but to sully the image of AP in order to scare away investors who are coming to AP.

The home minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to speak on law and order as people know the situation in the state during his rule.

She said if he hand over the list of the YSRCP activists killed, her department will inquire into the issue. If it is a false list, action will be taken against those who furnished such list.

Replying to a question in Assembly on Thursday, the minister said that there is no truth in YSRCP’s claim that YSRCP sympathisers are being attacked in the state in a targeted manner. She said that a few sporadic incidents occurred during June 12 to July 23 this year and 42 criminal cases have been registered against the followers of YSRCP for attacks on leaders and supporters of TDP. Likewise, 37 criminal cases were registered against the followers of TDP for attacks on leaders and sympathisers of YSRCP.

Anitha said the state government has been strengthening security measures for political figures and offices to thwart political threats. Besides, police are collecting advance information on the activities of political parties and identifying the disputes between the political leaders and workers in advance to prevent attacks.