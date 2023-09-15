AP Revenue Services Association elections on Sept 30

Vijayawada: Elections for a new general body of Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association will be held on September 30, said the association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary Chebrolu Krishnamurthy.

The two leaders said the tenure of the existing general body will end on October 2. The members of the Revenue Services Association will elect a 30-member executive body including a president and secretary at the Revenue Services Association office in Governorpet here. Nominations will be filed on September 30 from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. The elected candidates swearing in ceremony will be held at 10 am on October 1. The Revenue Services Association election officers on Thursday released the election notification.