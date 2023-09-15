Live
- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
AP Revenue Services Association elections on Sept 30
Vijayawada: Elections for a new general body of Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association will be held on September 30, said the association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary Chebrolu Krishnamurthy.
The two leaders said the tenure of the existing general body will end on October 2. The members of the Revenue Services Association will elect a 30-member executive body including a president and secretary at the Revenue Services Association office in Governorpet here. Nominations will be filed on September 30 from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. The elected candidates swearing in ceremony will be held at 10 am on October 1. The Revenue Services Association election officers on Thursday released the election notification.
