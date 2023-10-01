AP Revenue services association state meeting today

Vijayawada: The state council meeting of AP Revenue Services Association will be held at 10 am on October 1 at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium in Vijayawada, said the president of the Bopparaju Venkateswarlu. Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao will be the chief guest and other revenue department officials will attend the 17th State council meeting.

The AP Revenue Services Association elected the state executive body at the Revenue Bhavan on Saturday.



Venkateswarlu was elected unanimously fifth time. Chebrolu Krishna Murthy was elected as general secretary unanimously the second time on Saturday. The association elected a 30-member executive body.