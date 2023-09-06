APCC to hold Bharat Jodo rallies, meets tomorrow

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju said the Congress will organise Bharat Jodo rallies and meetings in all districts of the state on September 7 to mark the completion of one year of yatra by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rudra Raju said rallies will be held from 5 pm to 6 pm and meetings will be conducted in the district headquarters on September 7. All important leaders and functionaries will participate in it. Addressing the media at the state party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Tuesday, Rudra Raju said the Congress leaders, functionaries, activists of NSUI, Youth Congress, Seva Dal and other affiliated associations will participate in the rallies.

He said for the first time in the history of India, Bharat Jodo yatra was conducted by Rahul Gandhi covering 4,081 km in 136 days.

Referring to the BJP rule, he said attacks on the minorities and Dalits increased in the country ever since BJP came to power. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond on Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra created confidence among the people with victory for the party in Karnataka being one of the results of the yatra.

Congress will win elections in Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. INDIA alliance will come to power and bring many changes in the country. People desire Congress to come to power,” he said.

Referring to reports of Y S Sharmila joining Congress, Rudra Raju said he would welcome Sharmila if she joins the Congress. He felt the Congress will be strengthened with her entry and added that he would give co-operation as the PCC chief.

APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, city Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, media wing chairman N Tulasi Reddy, city Mahila Congress president Lam Tantia Kumari and others were present.