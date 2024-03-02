Arya Vaishya leaders hold Athmeeya Sammelanam in Vijayawada

Arya Vaishya leaders in Vijayawada Central Constituency held a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting at Ailapuram Mini Hall in Vijayawada, attended by prominent figures such as Keshineni Sivanath and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. The leaders paid their respects to the idol of Srivasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari, reflecting the community's deep spiritual connections.





During the program, Keshineni Sivanath criticized West MLA Vellampally Srinivas and expressed support for Bonda Umamaheswara Rao as the MLA candidate of Central Constituency Telugu Desam and Jana Sena. Sivanath asserted that the people of Central constituency were not swayed by Vellampally's tactics and were in opposition to his actions.



The leaders emphasized the importance of unity within the Arya Vaishya community and urged members to support the TDP in the upcoming elections. They highlighted the community's values of inclusivity and respect for all, regardless of caste or religion.





Bonda Umamaheswara Rao pledged to uphold the memory of former Chief Minister Roshaiah and work towards the betterment of the community. Dundi Rakesh, president of the state commerce department, reiterated the community's support for the TDP and expressed confidence in their ability to address the challenges faced by Arya Vaishyas in the area.



Overall, the gathering served as a platform for Arya Vaishya leaders to come together, discuss important issues, and reaffirm their commitment to their community and its values.