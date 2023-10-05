Avanigadda: Let Jana Sena be for TDP, TDP for Jana Sena says Pawan Kalyan

Avanigadda : While the AP-BJP is hesitating to openly comment on the arrest of TDP president, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during his Varahi Yatra on Wednesday told the TDP rank and file that Jana Sena would firmly stand by TDP in its fight against injustice.



Addressing a road show, Pawan Kalyan said that at this point of time the state requires the experience of TDP and the fighting spirit of Jana Sena. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who does not have the guts to ask the Centre for what is due to the state as per the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014 would further intensify his attempts to try and foist wrong cases against the opposition and they would include cases of treason.

He said if any attack on Jana Sena activists, TDP leaders takes place, both should jointly fight the injustice and in the run up to the elections, both should unite to ensure that this government does not come back to power again. “Jana Sena for TDP and TDP for Jana Sena” that should be our goal, he said. Pawan said if Jagan could arrest a tall leader like Chandrababu Naidu, he can file cases against anyone. But Jana Sena would not be cowed down by such tactics. “Let us fight for another six months and throw the party out,” he added.