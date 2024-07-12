Awareness can cut maternal, infant mortality: Krishna Babu

Vijayawada: Medical and health special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu stressed upon the need to create awareness to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the state. He said maternal mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh can be reduced by preventing the marriages of minors and increasing the gap between the births.

Krishna Babu on Thursday released World Population Day poster at medical and health department office at APIIC towers in Mangalagiri.

Addressing the gathering, he said fertility rate in Andhra Pradesh stood at 1.5 per cent which is a good sign. The medical and health department is facing some challenges like preventing maternal and infant mortality. Awareness should be created on the need to increase the gap between the births to check maternal mortality and infant mortality, he said.

He said sarpanches, self-help groups, public representatives and others have to play key role in creating awareness on maternal and infant mortality and prevention of marriages below 18 years of age.

Krishna Babu said maternal mortality rate can be reduced by 30 per cent and infant mortality rate by another 10 per cent. The Union government has set the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 in the country and AP stood third in the country in achieving the objectives of the Central government. He said eight lakh births are taking place in Andhra Pradesh annually and the state government is conducting anaemia and other tests. Director of public health and family welfare Dr Padmavati, joint directors Nirmala Glory, Janardhan and other officials were present.