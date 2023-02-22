Buzz of migratory birds on wane at Kolleru

Vijayawada: Kolleru Bird Sanctuary, in important habitat for the thousands of migratory and indigenous birds is now facing a serious threat of pollution. Due to the contamination of water and the apathy of the forest department officials, the bird sanctuary which was hummed with the activity of thousands of birds is now witnessing a gradual decrease of migratory birds.



In fact, a few years ago, the Kolleru sanctuary witnessed millions of birds like glossy ibis, open billed stork, purple moorhen, painted storks, pied avocet, grey pelican, marbled teal, grey heron and common redshank, of which many species came to here from Siberia in Russia and other parts of the country. But now only two migratory species, painted stork and grey pelican, have been coming here, that too in a limited numbers. These birds visit Kolleru Lake for breeding in every winter between October and March as the tropical temperature at Kolleru would be 24 to 32 degrees centigrade during this period.

Kolleru is one of the largest freshwater lakes in India located between the Krishna and Godavari districts. (Now it falls under newly formed Eluru district). As per the forest department, the lake is spread around 308.55 sq km. Water availability depends on Budameru, Tammileru, Ramileru, Gaderu and Bulusuvagu streams and a number of drains. It was declared as a sanctuary in October 1999 under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and was designated as a Wetland of International Importance in November 2022 under the international Ramsar Convention.

The reason it attracts birds from across the world is the typical wetland flora which creates a wonderful niche for birds as well as the lake having a rich biomass of 63 fish species. Consequently, it became a paradise for the migrated birds which come from Europe and other Asian countries. Owing to this, the government improved a Bird Sanctuary at Atapaka near Kaikaluru in 270 acre. Every year the birds come here in October and leave in March after breeding. As per the reports, every year around 15,000 to 20,000 birds migrate here. But the number of migratory birds has been decreasing by the year. As per the authorities concerned, the birds' number is confined to below 5,000 this year as against 7,000 last year.

The contaminated water which is being released from adjacent fishing ponds is posing a threat to the birds. A number of fish ponds were dug up nearby the bird sanctuary causing posing danger to the migrated birds. Chemicals and feed used in aquaculture are polluting the bird sanctuary water. This contamination of water is resulting in reduction in fish species that feed the birds.

Meanwhile, the polluted water is also affecting the breeding of migratory birds. Besides, the authorities concerned are not giving importance to maintaining greenery and plantation on the premises of bird sanctuary which is helpful to the birds.

A forest department employees who worked at Atapaka Bird Sanctuary, who doesn't want to be named, said that the birds migrating to the sanctuary was decreasing for the last few years. However, he said that they were releasing fish in the bird sanctuary lake to increase the availability of food to them. He said around 500 persons visited on holidays here and the government set up a children's park, boating, and a small museum here.