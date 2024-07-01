CM to launch hiked pension distribution at Penumaka

Guntur: Principal Secretary, Rural development Sesibushan Kumar, district collector S Nagalakshmi, joint collector G Rajakumari, Tenali sub-collector Prakhar Jain on Sunday visited Penumaka village of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district. They inspected the arrangements for CM’s visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Seshibushan Kumar said they are engaging services of 1.3 lakh employees to distribute the pensions. He said the government has taken steps to distribute pensions to 65 lakh beneficiaries and added that the district collectors have made all the arrangements to distribute the pensions.

He said each beneficiary will get Rs 7,000 hiked pension with the arrears. He added that from next month, each beneficiary will get Rs 4,000 pension. He said the CM will launch the hiked pension distribution at Penumaka and address a public meeting. He urged the officials to make the CM’s visit a success.

Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar hailed the steps taken by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to distribute the hiked pension from July 1. He said though the financial position of the state government is not permitting, the CM is distributing the hiked pension. He thanked the CM for his initiative on hiked pensions.