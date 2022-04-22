CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Musafir Khana on April 26

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has instructed the officials to complete all arrangements for the inauguration of Musafir Khana in One Town on April 26 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Commissioner on Thursday inspected the Musafir Khana and instructed officials to complete the pending works.

The previous TDP government sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of Musafir Khana. The old building was demolished, and a new building was constructed.

The Commissioner asked the staff to keep the surroundings and nearby places of Musafir Khana clean for the CM's visit.