CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation stone for Aqua University & Research Centre today

Vijayawada: Aqua University and Research Centre to be set up near Narasapuram in West Godavari district will give a big boost to the aquaculture in Andhra Pradesh, which ranks first in the country in aqua production.



The State government allotted 40 acres land between Saripalli and Likhitapudi villages near Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari for the construction of Aqua University. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will perform the ground-breaking ceremony on Monday in Narasapuram for the construction of the university and research centre at an estimated cost of Rs 222 crore.

Andhra Pradesh is the third State in the country to get Aqua University after Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Andhra Pradesh has a coastline of 975 km and ranks first in the country in aqua production. Cultivation of prawn and fish is one of the important sources of livelihood for thousands of fishermen and aqua farmers. Keeping in view the demand for qualified professionals in aquaculture, the State government has decided to construct the Aqua University and Research Centre in West Godavari.

According to Professor Sudhakar Ogirala, OSD on fisheries universities, the State needs more than 20,000 professionals in aquaculture. He told The Hans India that 11,901 candidates with polytechnic diploma in fisheries, 6,118 candidates with B.F.Sc course and 2,541 candidates with M.F.Sc course are required in the State.

He said there is an acute shortage of qualified professionals in the State and the problem will be solved with the construction of a university in near future. The government is planning to set up an aqua university and research centre in 350 acres of land in West Godavari district. Initially, the university will be built and later the research centre.

Research in aquaculture will be useful to increase the production and decrease the crop losses caused by viruses. Aqua farmers have gained rich experience in the last four decades on cultivation and exports of prawn and fish to other States and countries. But, the losses should be reduced so that the farmers should not suffer losses.

Extensive research will be helpful to find solutions to the aqua farmers. Fishing is the principal source of livelihood to thousands of fishermen in the State. Aqua research centre will be useful to develop processing units in the State.

On the other hand, the government is constructing fishing harbours in the State to catch and store the fish in the sea.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation for construction of fishing harbour near Biyyaputippa during his visit on Monday. The fishing harbour will be built in 150 acres and it will be beneficial to the local fishermen. Fishermen can catch 17,000 tonnes of fish and 3,000 tonnes of prawn with 653 boats with the construction of the harbour.

About 6,000 fishermen living in Narasapuram and Mogalturu mandals will be benefitted with the construction of the harbour and it will give a big boost to the local fishermen.