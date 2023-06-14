CM YS Jagan urged to start bridge works on Kattaleru says CPM P Madhu

Vijayawada: CPM former State secretary P Madhu wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday demanding action for starting the construction work of the high-level bridge works across Kattaleru Creek at Vinagadapa in NTR district.

In a press release here on Tuesday, Madhu said that the State government had sanctioned Rs 26 crore for the construction of the bridge, however works are not yet started.

He said that the bridge, which was constructed on Kattaleru Creek, got washed away in floods in 2018. Due to the lack of a bridge, people are facing lot of difficulties to go to Gampalagudem and Tiruvuru, he added.

“To go to Gampaladudem and Tiruvuru via Vinagadapa from Cheemalapadu is the shortest distance. At present, people are travelling 20 km additional distance to reach Gampalagudem. The CM had assured people to complete the bridge as early as possible. But the bridge works have not begun so far,” Madhu said.

The CPM leader said the previous government also failed to implement its assurance that was given after the bridge washed away in the floods. Vinagadapa Bridge is very necessary for the farmers, who are cultivating commercial crops in Gampalagudem area, he said.

At this stage, the State government should take the steps to start the work of the high-level bridge on the Kattaleru Creek at Vinagadapa, Madhu said.