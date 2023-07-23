Collection of clues vital to crack cases: Spl Judge

VIJAYAWADA: Special judge for speedy trial of offences under POCSO Act Dr S Rajani has said the collection of clues play a very important role in proving the offences and punishing the guilty.

She said doing justice to the victims is very important and it can be possible with good investigation, collection of clues and filing of charge sheets with all details.

The judge participated in a legal awareness-cum-orientation programme on POCSO Act and rules of 2012 for the police officials of NTR district at the command control room at Krishna Lanka police station on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the special judge for speedy trial of offences under POCSO Act Rajani said the police should know the rules of POCSO Act and take active part in collection of clues, speedy investigation of cases, nabbing the suspects and filing of charge-sheet. She clearly explained the POCSO ACt rules and why some cases are delayed and how to speed up the investigation into the cases.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata organised the awareness programme on POCSO Act for the police officials to ensure speedy trial of cases and punishment to the guilty. Kanthi Rana Tata has underlined the need to take steps to check the crimes against women and children. He asked the police officials to act swiftly in the investigation of POCSO cases and acquire knowledge on the rules to deal with the offences against the minors.

He said the guilty should be punished at any cost. DCP Ajit Vejendla, DCP (Admin) M Sattibabu, Special Branch ADCP Ch Lakshmipathi, Task Force ADCP N V Ramana Murthy, special public prosecutor G Nagi Reddy, ACPs, Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of police attended the legal awareness programme.