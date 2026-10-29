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Cyclone relief arrangements reviewed
Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji on Wednesday reviewed cyclone relief arrangements at rehabilitation centres in Kruthivennu mandal and later inspected drainage measures in Machilipatnam to ensure the smooth discharge of rainwater in the wake of Cyclone Arnab.
The collector, along with Joint Collector M Naveen, visited the rehabilitation centre set up at the Zilla Parishad High School in Chandala village of Kruthivennu mandal. They interacted with the people taking shelter and enquired about the facilities being provided to them.
Balaji directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food and drinking water and provide emergency medical services to all those taking shelter at the centre. He stressed that evacuees should not face any shortage of essential amenities during the adverse weather conditions.
Later, the collector inspected the Sivaganga drain near Three Pillars Centre and beside Satya Convention Hall, close to National Highway 216 in Machilipatnam. He reviewed the improvement in water flow following the removal of water hyacinth and other obstructions. He instructed drainage and irrigation officials to clear blockages and ensure the free flow of rainwater from agricultural fields and low-lying areas to prevent inundation.
Meanwhile, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad inspected the rehabilitation camp for Cyclone Arnab victims at Sangameswaram in Nagayalanka mandal. He interacted with the evacuees, enquired about the facilities and served lunch to them.
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