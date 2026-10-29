Collector inspects river confluence, vulnerable areas

Anakapalli: District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Joint Collector Saurya Man Patel conducted a field inspection Wednesday at the Sharada and Pedduru rivers confluence near Bhogapuram village in Chodavaram mandal of Anakapalli district, due to the flood threat posed by Cyclone Arnab.

During inspection, the Collector reviewed the flow conditions of the rivers, which have received heavy inflows due to cyclone-induced rainfall, the condition of river embankments and the safety of people living in vulnerable villages near the confluence.

She directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent any threat to local residents and agricultural fields due to rising floodwaters. Irrigation department officials were instructed to identify weak stretches of river embankments, undertake immediate repairs and strengthen them to prevent breaches.

In view of the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Arnab, the Collector stressed the need to establish special warning systems to alert residents of Bhogapuram and surrounding villages facing the risk of flooding.

She also instructed officials from the revenue, irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments to remain on alert and work in close coordination to respond promptly to any emergency.