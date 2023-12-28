Dokiparru: Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam performed

Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru) : Special celestial wedding of Sri Venkateswara Swamy was held at the Sri Bhoosamatha Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru Mahakshetram in a festive mood here on Wednesday.

As part of the 8th anniversary of Mahakshetram, the special Kalyanam of the presiding deity was celebrated by the founder trustees of the temple PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy. They performed Kalyanam of Lord Srinivasa amidst Vedic scholars explaining the significance of Lord Venkateswara Kalyanam along with the chanting of mantras.

The Mahakshetram was decorated with various flowers to officiate the marriage of Lord Sri Venkateswara.

Before the marriage of the Lord, the Vedic scholars performed a special bath to deities. On Wednesday morning, after the Nitya Archana and Tomala Seva, the idols were brought to the Snapana Mandapam and anointed with milk, yoghurt, honey and spices, anointed, crushed and Gandhotsavam and then performed Chakrasnaanam in the specially decorated conch in the temple premises. Vedic scholars say that after bathing and visiting the conch after performing the Srivari Chakrasnana, one gets the power of a hundred horsemen if one sprinkles water on the conch. In Sri Vari Chakrasnanam and Kalyanam the founding trustees of the temple PV Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy and PV Subba Reddy, Sumalata, Kommareddy Bapireddy, Vijaya Bhaskaramma, P Nagireddy, Prasanna and their family members and a large number of devotees were present.