Dr Indla felicitated by TANA in US

Vijayawada: Noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy has been felicitated at the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 23rd Conference held in Philadelphia, USA. Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy was invited by the TANA for the prestigious conference. He participated in the meeting organized on the lyrics of Sirivennela.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ramasubba Reddy said the lyrics of Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry touch the hearts of the people and the listeners get emotional.

He said the lyrics of Sirivennela reflect positive thinking, determination, and willpower on how to face problems and overcome difficulties.

Totakura Prasad presided over the meeting. The organizers felicitated Dr Ramasubba Reddy on the occasion and praised his services as a doctor and great supporter of music and Telugu culture.