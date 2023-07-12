Live
- Karimnagar being developed for generations to come: Gangula Kamalakar
- BJP In Delhi Sets Up 8 Camps For People Displaced From Yamuna Flood Plains
- Peddapalli: Wanted house burglar arrested, property worth Rs 12 lakh seized
- Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR
- BRS activists protest against Revanth Reddys comments on restricting power to the farmers
- Delhi Rain: Flood Alerts Issued As Water Discharge From Pandoh Dam And Yamuna River Levels Raise Concerns
- BRS launches barrage of criticism on ‘anti-farmer’ Congress
- Stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan arrested
- 100 people killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in less than 4 months
- AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions
Dr Indla felicitated by TANA in US
Vijayawada: Noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy has been felicitated at the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 23rd Conference held in...
Vijayawada: Noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy has been felicitated at the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 23rd Conference held in Philadelphia, USA. Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy was invited by the TANA for the prestigious conference. He participated in the meeting organized on the lyrics of Sirivennela.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Ramasubba Reddy said the lyrics of Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry touch the hearts of the people and the listeners get emotional.
He said the lyrics of Sirivennela reflect positive thinking, determination, and willpower on how to face problems and overcome difficulties.
Totakura Prasad presided over the meeting. The organizers felicitated Dr Ramasubba Reddy on the occasion and praised his services as a doctor and great supporter of music and Telugu culture.