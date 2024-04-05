Eluru: Polling material distribution centre inspected

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the election polling materials distribution centre being set up at Kotadibba Government Junior College here on Thursday as part of the pre-arrangements for the Eluru Assembly and Parliament Constituencies.

He explained Eluru Assembly Constituency Returning Officer M Mukkanti, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna, Eluru DSP Srinivasa Rao about the stalls necessary for distribution of polling material, bus routes, food court for election staff, strong rooms for storing EVMs, parking arrangements for vehicles and other things.

He directed officials to make advance arrangements to clean the entire college premises, undertake levelling work, shift the materials in the classrooms to another place and keep the rooms ready.

He asked for coordination among the concerned authorities in the arrangements of electricity, drinking water, barricades, shamianas and traffic control.

Intermediate DEC B Prabhakara Rao, Tahsildar V Murarji, and other staff were present.