Eluru: Youth told to enhance skills, seize opportunities

Eluru : Vice-Chairman of State Council of Higher Education Prof Rammohan delivered a talk on ‘Reforms in higher education- Youth empowerment’ at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged youth to seize opportunities and enhance their skills, and advised them to concentrate on knowledge acquisition, skills enhancement, and innovative endeavours.
Reflecting on the lessons drawn from the pandemic, he highlighted the surge in knowledge across diverse domains. Youths can now showcase their talents globally and tap into schemes like the Jagananna Vidya Devena and Vasathi Divena facilitated by the Andhra Pradesh Government, alongside opportunities for foreign education.
Encouraging a lifelong pursuit of knowledge, Prof Rammohan underscored that as youth delve into learning, India can emerge as a global educational hub sooner than anticipated.
Dr N Gayatri Devi delivered the welcome address. Dr CA Jyotirmayi, Head of the Department of Chemistry, coordinated the proceedings.