Ensure proper maintenance of EVMs: CEO to Collectors

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena addressing a workshop in Vijayawada on Saturday
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena addressing a workshop in Vijayawada on Saturday

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has asked all the District Collectors (District Election Officers) and First Level Checking (FLC) supervisors to be aware of the maintenance of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

On Saturday, the CEO inaugurated a one-day State-level workshop on EVMs at the IAS Officers Association Hall here.

During the workshop, BEL Company engineers G Naga Raju, K Parasuramudu, and Jaya Prakash participated on behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and explained about the working of the Controlled Units (CU) of the EVMs, ballot units, and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPT).

They also gave technical training to them. Similar workshops will be conducted in all districts for 45 days from October 3 onwards.

The FLC supervisors will create awareness on EVMs and VVPTs. NTR District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, nodal officer C Kawale, ECI Director Sundar Rajan, Deputy CEO Venkateswara Rao, Vijayawada Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and others participated.

