Fire broke out at Tirupatamma Temple

Vijayawada: Huge fire broke out at Penuganchiprolu Sri Lakshmi Tirupathamma temple premises in NTR District at on Friday early hours. Due to power shortcut, a fire broke out in the shops within the Tirupatamma temple.

20 shops were burnt in this incident. It is estimated that the loss of property is around Rs.50 lakh.

Tirupatamma Thirunals (Yearly celebration)will be held from 5th of next month. In view of this, a large amount of materials were stored in the shops, but they got burnt in this fire accident. Firefighters were deployed to extinguish the fire.